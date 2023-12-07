DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A dozen new projects benefiting the state’s wetlands are receiving $8.2 million in grants.

On Dec. 7, Gov. Mike DeWine and Mary Mertz, director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, announced the funding for 12 new wetland projects across Ohio as part of the governor’s H2Ohio initiative.

The H2Ohio Statewide Wetland Grant Program provides 100% of funding for wetland projects across Ohio.

“We have made water quality a number one priority in the state through H2Ohio, and our wetlands program has been vital to that mission,” said DeWine. “Adding more wetland projects around Ohio is just one more way to help keep our lakes and rivers clean.”

Out of the 12 new projects, three projects are located in the Miami Valley area:

County Project Partner Funding awarded Clark Rainbow Run Wetland 2 Tecumseh Land Preservation Association $316,030 Logan Darby Corridor Treatment Wetlands The Nature Conservancy $1,055,200 Warren Simpson Creek Headwaters Restoration at Landen-Deerfield Park Warren County Park District $423,179

ODNR has launched more than 170 H2Ohio wetland projects, with 86 completed to date. The projects are cumulatively expected to reduce nitrogen by nearly 800,000 pounds and capture nearly 160,000 pounds of phosphorus every year once complete.

“This grant program helps us work with local partners around the state to get shovels in the ground quickly and work on projects that truly make a difference in water quality improvement,” said Mertz. “These partnerships have been instrumental in ODNR’s H2Ohio work over the last four years.”

To find more information about H2Ohio, click here.