LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Scioto Valley Fire District has opened an investigation after a 74-year-old man died during a fire Saturday evening in La Rue.

On Saturday just before 8:30 p.m., fire crews were called to 17 South High Street after reports a two-story building was on fire with someone inside. With heavy smoke showing from both sides of the building, firefighters entered the building to look for anyone still inside and became trapped, triggering a mayday to get the firefighters out of the building.

After the firefighters got out of the building, 13 other departments arrived to put out the fire with freezing temperatures and water supply issues causing complications, according to the Scioto Valley Fire District. At around 11:15 a.m., the body of Tom Oates, 74, was found inside the building.

An investigation is being conducted by the fire district, the Marion County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s office, and the State Fire Marshall’s office. Anyone with information is asked to call 740-499-2545.