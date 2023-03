AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Officials are searching for a 70-year-old man who went missing Sunday while kayaking.

According to Akon Police, Doug Maher had gone kayaking near Oxbow Area in the Summit Metro Parks but never arrived to meet his family at a preplanned location in Brecksville.

Officers and recovery team experts were called to the area at about 9 p.m.

So far, Maher has not been found. Search efforts are still underway.