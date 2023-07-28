DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Nearly 700 drivers received citations in Ohio for reportedly not following an important law.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) reports that troopers joined five other states for the 6-State Trooper Project focused on the Move Over law from July 16 to 22. During the period when OSP troopers were out in high-visibility, 690 citations for the Move Over law were issued.

Across Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, a total of 1,064 citations for the law were issued during the campaign.

“Ohio law requires all drivers to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside,” OSP says. “If moving over is not possible due to traffic or weather conditions, or because a second lane does not exist, motorists should slow down and proceed with caution.”

Each state has some form of the Move Over law.