69 of 88 Ohio counties considered high incidence of coronavirus under CDC guidelines

COLUMBUS , Ohio (WCMH) — During his Tuesday news briefing Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that more than 75% of counties in the state are considered high incidence under the CDC’s coronavirus guidelines.

DeWine announced that 69 of 88 counties in Ohio now meet the CDC’s definition of high incidence by case rate by 100,000 population.

Ohio’s top 20 counties with the highest case rate per 100,000 population. These are shocking numbers. We must remember that these numbers will not change unless we change. pic.twitter.com/Kw4Vq4ljRT — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 20, 2020

Dr. Andrew Thomas, chief clinical officer at Wexner Medical Center, told DeWine that he is most concerned about Zone 3, which consists of both the Dayton and Cincinnati-metro areas.

According to DeWine, COVID-19 is running rampant in some of the counties, with Putnam County experiencing five times the CDC definition.

Auglaize, Mercer, Darke, Montgomery, Clark, Miami and Greene counties were all in the top 20 for highest incidence rate in Ohio.

“These are shocking numbers. We must remember that these numbers will not change unless we change,” said DeWine.

DeWine also noted that during the past three weeks, the numbers have been increasing throughout the Midwest.

This chart includes neighboring states and the number of cases by county. (Ohio Department of Health)

“There is spread between states and between counties,” stated DeWine