DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Almost 700 people from around the state of Ohio had citations issued to them during a project by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP).

An initiative made up of multiple states was held to crack down on safety violations when behind the wheel. OSP focused on topics like OVI enforcement, safety belt and speed on I-75.

In Ohio, OSP troopers say they handed out 682 citations to drivers. A total of 618 drivers were cited for speed and 52 received were cited for not properly wearing their safety belt.

12 drivers traveling on the roadway in Ohio was cited for OVI.

The multi-state project began at 12:01 on Friday, Feb. 17 and ended on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 11:59 p.m. The initiative brought in a total of 955 citations between the states of Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio during the weekend tracking period.

Only three out of the six states were able to participate in the effort, since I-75 does not run through the other three states, which include Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.