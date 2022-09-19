MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the drowning of a child in Lake Erie on Saturday.

ODNR says it happened at East Harbor State Park in Ottawa County when the 6-year-old was swimming in the swim zone in the beach area. The child went under the water and did not come back up again.

CPR attempts by witnesses were not successful.

Although the child was in the swim zone at the time of the drowning, ODNR wants to remind all swimmers to stay in designated areas at the beach or lake, exercise caution in murky waters and keep a close eye on children while they are in the water.

You can read more about swimming safety at here .