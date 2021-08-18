6-week-old Cleveland boy found after reported kidnapping is in good health, officials say

by: Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The city of Cleveland canceled an Amber Alert for 6-week-old Cannon Tatum just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Courtesy of Cleveland Police Department

The child was reportedly taken by TaShanee Dumas, a friend of the family, around 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

The suspect and the child were last seen in the area of West 85th Street and Madison Avenue in Cleveland. The baby was found at a home in Youngstown.

Police said the child is in good health and is now in the custody of children and family services.

No arrests have been made. Detectives continue to investigate the case because of conflicting information. They will consult with the prosecutor regarding charges soon. 

According to police, a woman reported to police that her child was taken around 11 p.m. She told police she was involved in an argument and assaulted by Dumas, who drove off with the victim’s vehicle with her son inside the car.

