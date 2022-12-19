** Watch prior coverage in the player above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A federal grand jury on Friday handed up a six-count indictment against Isaac Woolley, accused of carjacking a woman then driving through a security fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and onto a runway.

The 26-year-old is charged with single counts of entering an aircraft or airport area in violation of security requirements and violence at an international airport, and two counts each of destruction of aircraft or aircraft facilities and carjacking, according to a Friday news release from federal prosecutors.

Read the full indictment below:

Authorities said Woolley unlawfully entered a secure area maintained by the Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday, Nov. 23, intentionally damaging the airport’s main antenna tower used to monitor civilian and commercial air traffic, leaving it inoperable “for a period of time.”

“Woolley pulled the wires from the gate operation box, rendering the gate inoperable. Woolley then made his way inside the protective fence, turned off a radar power source on the ground level, climbed eight flights of stairs, shut off a second power source, and pulled several wires from the radar, rendering it inoperable,” the Ohio’s Northern District U.S. Attorney Michelle Baeppler wrote.

Later that day, he carjacked a woman in Fairview Park and crashed the car through a security gate and onto a runway, causing the runway to be shut down. He was then arrested.

After his arrest, “Woolley stated that he is a veteran from overseas and wanted to make a statement for those who don’t have a voice in society,” according to a court filing.

He also told officers he was trying to get to his kids in Alabama.

“I did something extremely (expletive) stupid. I get that. I get I did something stupid. But you know what? I would do it over and over again because those kids deserve a damn voice,” he said in a phone call after the arrest, according to the filing.

Woolley could face more than a decade behind bars, authorities said.

This case was investigated by the Cleveland FBI and police departments in Fairview Park, Cleveland and Brookpark. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brian S. Deckert and Daniel J. Riedl.