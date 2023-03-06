COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After four days of fitness, fun, and competition, the Arnold Sports Festival ended Sunday, and one of the last events at the festival was the Arnold 5K Pump and Run.

Around a thousand people participated in the event that measures both strength and endurance. During the Pump and Run, athletes first do a number of bench presses, and then head outside for a 5K race.

“Individuals come in and lift weights based on how much they weigh and also based on their age. They can do up to 30 lifts,” said Matt McGowan, who helps coordinate the event each year. “For each successful lift, they can take 30 seconds off their run time.”

McGowan said the best part about this event is that you don’t have to be the strongest or the fastest to win the whole thing.

“Anyone can do it,” he said. “You have some people who are bigger in the lifting and some people bigger in the running, but it’s a mixture of both. Anyone has a chance to do well here.”

The Pump and Run is very popular with locals. Hoof Hearted Brewery had a whole team of employees take part in the event.

“It’s a good excuse through the winter months to kind of stay in shape,” Hoof Hearted co-owner Jarrod Bichon said. “Having others cheer you on and be there to support definitely helps.”

Hoof Hearted actually has a running club, but they got out of their comfort zones for the “pump” portion of the event.

“I’m trying to say yes to more wild experiences this year, so it sounded fun and gave me an excuse to attempt to lift weights more often,” Hoof Hearted’s other owner, Trevor Williams, said.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was at the start of the 5K this year. He got the crowd pumped up and counted down runners at the start.