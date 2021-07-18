5-year-old boy shot in Columbus; mother charged with felony

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 5-year old boy is expected to have corrective surgery Saturday morning following a shooting in which his mother was charged.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Seymour Avenue around 5:08 Friday evening where they found a child suffering from a gunshot wound that went through both knees.

Police said the child was lying on the couch next to his mother, who was intoxicated and pointing her handgun at several adults in the home. As she was putting the gun back in her purse, police said she fired a shot, striking her son in the legs.

The boy was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he awaits surgery.

The 30-year-old woman was arrested and charged with felony endangering children. She is in the Franklin County Jail.