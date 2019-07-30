5 people injured in shooting at Columbus house party

Ohio
Posted: / Updated:

Police investigate a shooting at a house party in Columbus on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. (Photo: WCMH)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Five people were hospitalized after a shooting at a party in east Columbus. 

At about 12:42am, Tuesday, police were called to a house in the 1200 block of E. Long Street on the report of a shooting.  

Police say the shooting took place at a rented home, and when officers arrived on scene, multiple young people were running in different directions.  

Five people were transported to area hospitals, and all five are expected to survive.  

According to police, they believe the gunman is among those being questioned by officers, so they are not actively searching for the shooter.  

Police continue to investigate.  

