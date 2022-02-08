COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday that 12 law enforcement agencies will strengthen their recruitment efforts through grant funding.

With support from the Ohio Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment, DeWine announced that 12 law enforcement agencies, including five local departments, will strengthen their recruitment efforts through grants.

According to DeWine, agencies from Clark, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Logan, Lucas, Mahoning, Medina, Montgomery, Shelby and Summit counties will receive grants as part of the first round of funding offered through the Recruitment Grant program.

“Law enforcement is a distinguished and honorable profession, but agencies all over the country are facing serious shortages in new recruits, which is dangerous for the current workforce and for the citizens they serve and protect,” said Governor DeWine. “The agencies receiving grants today have all developed plans that will help them recruit more qualified job candidates, particularly women and minorities who oftentimes face barriers to employment in criminal justice careers.”

Law enforcement agencies and their total awarded grant money are as follows:

Akron Police Department $58,733.80

Bellefontaine Police Department $18,960

Boardman Police Department $25,000

Cincinnati Police Department $67,500

Clark County Sheriff’s Office $58,248.80

Medina County Sheriff’s Office $18,270

Sidney Police Department $36,945

Summit County Sheriff’s Office $61,069

Toledo Police Department $29,000

Upper Arlington Police Divison $10,600

West Carrollton Police Department $8,093.90

Xenia Police Department $32,450.28