With support from the Ohio Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment, DeWine announced that 12 law enforcement agencies, including five local departments, will strengthen their recruitment efforts through grants.
According to DeWine, agencies from Clark, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Logan, Lucas, Mahoning, Medina, Montgomery, Shelby and Summit counties will receive grants as part of the first round of funding offered through the Recruitment Grant program.
“Law enforcement is a distinguished and honorable profession, but agencies all over the country are facing serious shortages in new recruits, which is dangerous for the current workforce and for the citizens they serve and protect,” said Governor DeWine. “The agencies receiving grants today have all developed plans that will help them recruit more qualified job candidates, particularly women and minorities who oftentimes face barriers to employment in criminal justice careers.”
Law enforcement agencies and their total awarded grant money are as follows:
- Akron Police Department $58,733.80
- Bellefontaine Police Department $18,960
- Boardman Police Department $25,000
- Cincinnati Police Department $67,500
- Clark County Sheriff’s Office $58,248.80
- Medina County Sheriff’s Office $18,270
- Sidney Police Department $36,945
- Summit County Sheriff’s Office $61,069
- Toledo Police Department $29,000
- Upper Arlington Police Divison $10,600
- West Carrollton Police Department $8,093.90
- Xenia Police Department $32,450.28