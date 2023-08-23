DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is being called to take action to investigate potential abuse of children.

Five groups are banding together asking Yost to launch an investigation into the Catholic Dioceses of Ohio. Yost claims he currently can’t because his hands are tied.

Since 2019, Ohioans for Child Protection say five Ohio clergy members have been convicted of some sort of sexual abuse. They claim nothing has been done to stop the cycle.

Ohioans for Child Protection says the potential investigation would send a strong message, meaning the acts wouldn’t be tolerated in Ohio, referencing other states whose attorney’s generals launched investigations.

“One after another, after another, our names our interchangeable, the crimes committed against Ohio kids are devastating,” said Claudia Vercellotti with Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests. We lose people every year to suicide over these unsolved, uninvestigated crimes.”

“We can’t initiate an investigation,” Yost said. “We have to be invited in by a prosecutor or a police chief or a Sheriff into their jurisdiction.”

Yost also said if the Ohio General Assembly changes the law and gives his office broader powers, he could possibly pursue the type of investigation.

If you are a victim of sexual assault, you’re encouraged to contact your local law enforcement agency.