CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Four people are dead and one is seriously injured after a suspected murder-suicide at a home in Ohio Township on Monday.

According to a press release from the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were responding to a home on the 1100 block of Riebel Ridge Road around 9:40 p.m. to serve civil paperwork when several gunshots were heard inside the home.

Deputies entered the home after they were not able to make contact with anyone inside. That is where five gunshot victims were found, the release says.

According to the release, Steven Cain, 50, Theresa Cain, 46, William Felton, 74 and Ethan Cain, 13 were all found dead.

One victim, later identified as 20-year-old Samantha Cain, was still alive and taken to the Univerisity of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition, the release says.

According to the release, based on the physical evidence and where the positioning of the victims and the preliminary autopsy reports from the Hamilton County coroner, investigators believe Theresa Cain is responsible for the shooting.

Detectives believe Theresa Cain suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the release said.

Steven Cain was the singer of a thrash metal band called Critical Khaos, according to Fox News.

According to Fox News, Steven’s full-time job was in safety and environmental management for a research and development facility. He was also a published author of 13 books.

Steven’s sister’s family posted a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses for Stephen and his son Ethan.

Samantha Cain remains in critical condition at UC Medical Center.