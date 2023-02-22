DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Five people who were on their way to Ohio to respond to an explosion at a metal manufacturing plant earlier this week were killed in a plane crash Wednesday in Arkansas.

All five people have reportedly been confirmed dead, according to our affiliate WLWT in Cincinnati.

The small twin-engine plane went down just a few miles from the airport in Little Rock, Arkansas on Feb. 22. The plane was on its way to Columbus, officials say.

Crash investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are on their way to the scene, WLWT said.

