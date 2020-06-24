Ohio day care centers suing over COVID-19 restrictions

MASON, Ohio (WDTN) – A lawsuit was filed Tuesday on behalf of 40 day care centers across Ohio in response to pandemic regulations put in place by the state, including limited class sizes.

The lawsuit was filed against the current director of the Ohio Department of Health, Lance Himes, former director Amy Acton, and the Warren County Health District.

The 1851 Center for Constitutional Law is representing the businesses, claiming that the state’s restrictions on classroom size is unconstitutional. They are demanding that day cares be allowed to operate at a normal capacity.

TLT Learning Center, LLC, in Centerville, is listed as one of the 40 day cares involved in the suit.

The case is pending before Judge Timothy Tepe in Warren County.

Click here to read the complaint.