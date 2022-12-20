Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Dozens of dogs were removed from a Lakewood home with what police say were extremely unsatisfactory conditions.

On Monday in the late afternoon hours, police went to a home on Waterbury Road with a search warrant after they received several complaints that an excessive number of dogs were being kept there, according to a press release.

Lakewood Police Animal Control and Rocky River Animal Control removed 42 dogs, which were mostly beagles.

The city is helping the resident find alternative housing and has deemed the home uninhabitable.

The information has been turned over to the Lakewood City Prosecutor to determine appropriate legal action.