YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Several women are facing charges of disorderly conduct after a fight broke out at Walmart.

Liberty Police responded to the Walmart on Belmont Avenue for reports of a fight around 8 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were met with scattered merchandise and two women: Quinche Stokes and Darltrice Stokes. Quinche Stokes was bleeding and had a knot on the side of her face, and told officers that she had gotten hit in the face with a stun gun, reports state.

Officers then spoke with Kanya Willis, a Walmart employee, who officers described as being fixated on the other women, according to reports. Willis had a stun gun in her back pocket, which was taken by police.

As police were attempting to restrain Willis, reports state she exclaimed “My sister!” and police discovered another woman, Kayla Dawson, fighting with the Stokes.

Police were eventually able to break up the fight and all of the women were handcuffed.

Reports state the Stokes had prior issues with Willis and were unaware she was employed at that Walmart until they arrived and Willis began harassing them. Willis said the Stokes had been harassing her.

Darltrice Stokes is facing charges of disorderly conduct and assault. Quinche Stokes is facing a charge of disorderly conduct. Willis and Dawson are both facing a charge of persistent disorderly conduct.