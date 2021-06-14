4 juveniles arrested after Kings Island fight Saturday

MASON, Ohio (WDTN) — Four juveniles were arrested Saturday after a large fight in the parking lot of Kings Island, according to the Mason Police Department.

WLWT reported that police were called to the amusement park around 8:10 p.m. on a report of a large fight at the park’s 15-minute pick up area and parking lot. Four juveniles were arrested for disorderly conduct, police said. It’s unclear what led to the fight and how many people were involved.

Park officials released a statement Sunday saying they are working with the Mason Police Department to investigate “unruly juvenile behavior” that took place in the parking lot.

The large fight comes after a weekend of chaos last month that led to several fights between teenagers, forcing the park to close about 30 minutes early. Six juveniles were later charged in connection with the fights.

On May 30, police said a car, gun and credit cards were stolen from the park. The woman whose car got stolen said she realized it was gone after a friend who was with them — but drove separately — had his car ransacked in the lot.

According to WLWT, the man told police a .380 handgun was stolen out of his car along with credit cards and keys to Hall’s car.

“They went around and most likely pushed my panic button until they found my car,” Hall said.

Kings Island opened to the public for the 2021 season on Saturday, May 15. Since the incidents, the park has increased security. They’ve also cut down on their nighttime hours, citing labor shortages.