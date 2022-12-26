Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

FRANKLIN TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Four people are dead after a three-vehicle crash in Shelby County on Saturday, Dec. 24.

According to the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a three-vehicle crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on I-75 southbound near milepost 97 in Franklin Township, Shelby County.

OSHP reported that a tractor-trailer combination driven by a 29-year-old man was traveling north on I-75 while a 2023 GMC Terrain and a 2020 Ford F-150 were traveling south.

The tractor-trailer reportedly went off the left side of the roadway into the median, traveled through the cable median barrier and the ditch onto the southbound lanes of I-75 striking the GMC and Ford.

The driver of the GMC, 32-year-old Lauren M. Hahn of Westland, Mich., and her passenger, 63-year-old Kimberly A. Siegrist of Brighton, Mich., succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash.

A passenger of the Ford, 33 Karen M. Boehne of Farmington, Mich., was transported to Wilson Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, however, she was then transported by air ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the Ford, 32-year-old Jeremy D. R. Boehne of Farmington, Mich., died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries.

All lanes of I-75 southbound were closed for just under seven hours, however, they have since reopened.