4 bodies found in vacant home had been shot, coroner says

CLEVELAND (AP) — A medical examiner says that four people whose decaying bodies were found in a vacant home in Cleveland had been fatally shot and that their deaths are homicides.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday identified two of the victims from fingerprints as 20-year-old Dejuan Willis, of Cleveland, and 23-year-old Christopher Monroe, of Cleveland.

The bodies were discovered Saturday in a bedroom on the third floor of the boarded-up home. Cleveland.com reports a Cleveland city councilman said residents found the bodies during a neighborhood cleanup.

Police found a gun inside the home and said it was known for drug activity.

It’s unclear when the four were killed.

