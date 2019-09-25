1  of  2
Breaking News
Bomb Squad investigating report of pipe bomb at home in Perry Twp. 2 in custody after suspects lead police on chase in Dayton
Live Now
Pres. Trump delivers remarks hours after White House releases transcript of call with Ukrainian president

4 bodies found in vacant home had been shot, coroner says

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
crime-scene-tape-generic_37787903_ver1.0_1531137389958.jpg

CLEVELAND (AP) — A medical examiner says that four people whose decaying bodies were found in a vacant home in Cleveland had been fatally shot and that their deaths are homicides.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday identified two of the victims from fingerprints as 20-year-old Dejuan Willis, of Cleveland, and 23-year-old Christopher Monroe, of Cleveland.

The bodies were discovered Saturday in a bedroom on the third floor of the boarded-up home. Cleveland.com reports a Cleveland city councilman said residents found the bodies during a neighborhood cleanup.

Police found a gun inside the home and said it was known for drug activity.

It’s unclear when the four were killed.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS