$3M bond set for suspect in slaying of detective, informant

Ohio

Det. James Skernivitz

CLEVELAND (AP) — A judge has set a $3 million bond for an 18-year-old man charged in the fatal shooting of a Cleveland police detective and his informant during a robbery.

David McDaniel Jr. made his first court appearance Wednesday in Cleveland Municipal Court. He faces two counts of aggravated murder in the slayings of 53-year-old Detective James Skernivitz and 50-year-old Scott Dingess.

They were killed last Thursday night as they sat in Skernivitz’s unmarked car as they prepared for a drug operation.

Two males, ages 15 and 17, have been charged in the slayings in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court. Both have pleaded not guilty. McDaniel didn’t enter a plea Wednesday.

Skernivitz’s funeral is Friday.

