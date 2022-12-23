Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two vehicles were pulled over simultaneously, resulting in four arrests on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.

Just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, task force officers along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted two traffic stops on State Route 104 in Lucasville. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said there was probable cause to search both vehicles.

The searches resulted in the following discoveries: 1,001 grams of crystal methamphetamines, 30 grams of heroin/fentanyl, a digital scale, sandwich baggies and additional evidence of drug trafficking. The total street value of the drugs seized is approximately $38,000.

Officers arrested Jehwaun Booker and Jazmyn Anderson from Dayton as well as George Meade and Elissa Williams of Portsmouth. All four were charged with Trafficking and Possession of Drugs, both first-degree felonies. They were taken to Scioto County Jail and were scheduled to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court Thursday.

SCSO said the case will then be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony charges.