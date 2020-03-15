36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Health says 36 people have tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus as of Sunday afternoon.

ODH says 350 people are now under investigation and 139 have tested negative.

Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton are planning a 3:30 p.m. press conference to discuss the latest developments.

The press conference was announced after Gov. DeWine revealed on CNN’s State of the Union that Ohio schools could be closed the rest of the year.

Cases have been identified in the following counties:

Belmont – 2

Butler – 6

Cuyahoga – 14

Franklin – 3

Lorain – 2

Lucas – 1

Medina – 1

Stark – 2

Summit – 2

Trumbull – 2

Tuscarawas – 1

Saturday, Governor DeWine urged parents to take children out of daycare if possible because social distancing at daycare centers is very difficult.

School closures begin across the state after classes on Monday, and in some cases earlier.

LIST: Miami Valley schools distributing food for students in midst of closures

The USDA approved two waiver requests from the state to keep school breakfast and lunch programs going while schools are closed. Schools will be able to provide ‘grab and go’ meals to ensure no child goes hungry while school is out.