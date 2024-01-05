DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Seven suicide prevention coalitions, including two in the Miami Valley, will receive $50,000 each from the state.

The Ohio Department of Health has awarded $350,000 to seven suicide prevention coalitions throughout the state, according to a release on Jan. 5. The funds are aimed at suicide prevention strategies and helping youth and young adults ages 10-24 years.

Funding will go to seven coalitions in seven counties, including Darke and Logan counties in the Miami Valley.

The grants were awarded through the Public Health Fund of Ohio, which was created in July 2020 to support ODH’s mission to advance the health and wellbeing of Ohioans.

“The Ohio Department of Health is pleased to see these grants awarded and that our state’s young people will have more opportunities to get the help they need,” said ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff.

These seven coalitions will be eligible to apply for a second $50,000 grant in late 2024.

Coalitions are encouraged to use strategies promoted in the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation’s Plan as well as federal approaches from the CDC. Funding aims to provide resources for strengthening economic support, improving access to care, creating protective environments and promoting education.

“Our youth represent Ohio’s future, and we want to see that those who are in crisis can get the help they need to go on to live healthy, productive lives,” said Kara Wente, Director of the Ohio Department of Children and Youth. “These grants will ensure that more young people get that help.”

Funding awarded to Darke County will help establish a coalition. Grant money directed toward Logan County will go towards the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Logan and Champaign Counties.

To learn more about the Public Health Fund of Ohio, click here.