$35,000 reward for information on murder of Cleveland police officer

Ohio

by: FOX 8 Web Central

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The reward for information leading to a conviction in the murder of a Cleveland police officer has increased to $35,000.

Detective James Skernivitz and a citizen were killed Thursday.

Around 10 p.m., the car the two were in was shot several times at W. 65th St. and Storer Ave.

Detective Skernivitz and Scott Dingess were killed.

Three persons of interest were identified in the case, but charges have not been filed.

Detective Skernivitz was working on Operation Legend and was assigned to the Gang Impact Unit.

Skernivitz leaves behind a wife and three children.

If you have information on the shooting, call the FBI tip line at (216)622-6842 or Crimestoppers at (216)25-CRIME.

