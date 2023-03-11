DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Three patients have reportedly tested positive for a bacteria at a hospital in Cincinnati.

According to The Christ Hospital Health Network, three patients have tested positive for Legionella at The Christ Hospital Main Campus in Cincinnati.

Leaders at the main campus have taken steps to protect everyone at the main campus hospital building. The health network has sent bottles of water for patient care, staff and visitors, while more water filters are installed over the course of the weekend.

“We have an extensive water treatment program in place and will continue to adhere to advanced safety protocols and guidelines in coordination with City of Cincinnati Department of Health and the Ohio Department of Health,” Christ Hospital said. “We continue with normal hospital operations with no interruption to patient care.”

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says those with Legionella have the possibility to experience Legionnaires’ Disease or Pontiac Fever. Symptoms to watch out for from the serious type of pneumonia, the Cleveland Clinic says, include abdominal pain, fever, cough, diarrhea, nausea and more.

If you are either experiencing a high fever, having a hard time breathing, coughing up blood or have any neurological changes, such as balance, confusion or speech issues, you are urged by Cleveland Clinic to visit your nearest emergency room.

The Christ Hospital Medical Center location in Liberty Township is not affected by the findings from the main campus.