3 students injured in stabbing near Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police at the Ohio State University are investigating after three students were injured in a stabbing early Wednesday morning near campus.
Officers were called to the area of North High Street and Lane Avenue a little after 12:30 a.m. for a report of someone possibly stabbed.
Police believe the incident may have started somewhere off campus as a possible fight between the three people involved.
All three students were treated at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and are in stable condition.
A spokesperson with the Ohio State University Police said that this was an isolated incident, and the weapon used was a box cutter.
NBC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.
