(NBC) — The ninjas are back! “American Ninja Warrior” starts an all-new season Monday on NBC.

Kaden Lebsack, 15, came up short in his million-dollar bid in last year’s finale of “American Ninja Warrior,” but ninjas are back to tackle the course as Season 14 of the venerable competition series begins.

“When you watch this show, you can see yourselves in our athletes, more so than any other show,” said show host Matt Iseman.

Many of these “everyman” and “everywoman” ninjas are training for the show year-round.

“You can make your own spider wall, you can make your own salmon ladder, you’re seeing a lot of these ninjas create their own obstacles,” revealed host Akbar Gbajabiamila.

Yet every season, the show’s course designers throw new obstacles at the athletes including this season’s carnival.

“What I love is the creativity, the new ways to challenge these athletes,” said Iseman.

“The surprise element is always fun, but it’s also an athlete’s worst nightmare,” added Gbajabiamila.

An influx of high-performing teenagers was the biggest surprise last season. This time around, it might be the blossoming of love among the ninjas in front of fully charged crowds.

“Things are starting to feel normal again,” said Gbajabiamila. “I think everyone has that appetite and that craving for normalcy.”

It’ll be an all-new normal for one of the ninjas if they conquer Mt. Midoriyama at the season’s end.

$1 million is the prize if someone conquers the “Ninja” finale course.

“American Ninja Warrior” premieres Monday at 8 p.m., followed by “The Weakest Link” at 10 p.m.

