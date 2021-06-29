3 ODNR officers honored for actions after investigator was shot

Three Ohio Wildlife Officers were honored by Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz for their lifesaving actions after an officer was shot. (Photo/Ohio Department of Natural Resources)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Three Ohio Wildlife Officers were honored by Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz for their lifesaving actions after an officer was shot in Clinton County.

Ohio Wildlife Investigator Kevin Behr was shot while on assignment in December 2020. Officers Jason Keller, Eric Lamb, and Matt Roberts were each presented with the Director’s Award of Valor at a special ceremony on June 28 to recognize their heroic actions, according to a release.



“Officers Keller, Lamb, and Roberts acted quickly, decisively, and with bravery in the moments that mattered most,” said Director Mertz. “Their actions undoubtedly saved the life of Investigator Kevin Behr, and we owe a special debt of gratitude to these officers for their heroism.”

On Dec. 20, 2020, Behr and the other officers were working on a law enforcement project in Clinton County after receiving reports of illegal white-tailed deer hunting activities. Behr was performing surveillance in the area when a suspect shot him. The other three officers quickly assisted Behr and are credited with saving his life.



“These three men stand as representatives of the training, dedication, and commitment to their peers, the public, and Ohio’s wildlife displayed routinely by the Division of Wildlife staff,” said Kendra Wecker, chief of the ODNR Division of Wildlife “Their work contributes to great hunting and fishing, and I applaud their dedication to public service and safety.”



Wildlife Officers Roberts, Keller, and Lamb were honored for the following actions taken on Dec. 20, 2020:

Ohio Wildlife Officer Matt Roberts

Arriving first on the scene, Officer Roberts immediately rendered first aid to Investigator Behr, including applying direct pressure to stop bleeding and using his emergency trauma supplies. Officer Roberts then assisted paramedics with stabilizing Investigator Behr for transport to a waiting ambulance.

Officer Keller quickly responded to Investigator Behr’s calls for help. Officer Keller rendered first aid to the injured officer using his emergency trauma supplies. Officer Keller then assisted paramedics with stabilizing Investigator Behr for transport, bringing the injured officer out of a brushy area to a waiting ambulance.

Officer Lamb had recently returned to his residence when he was notified of the emergency, and he responded to Investigator Behr’s call for help. Officer Lamb immediately rendered first aid to Investigator Behr. He then cleared a path through a brushy area and assisted paramedics with stabilizing Investigator Behr for transport, bringing the injured officer out to a waiting ambulance.

For more information on the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, visit their website at www.ohiodnr.gov.