COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Three agencies in the Miami Valley received grants to support victims of family violence.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that more than $2.5 million in grants was given to agencies to support victims of family violence, domestic violence and dating violence during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release.

The agencies that got funding in the Miami Valley include:

Artemis Center (Montgomery County)- $70,959.67

YWCA Dayton (Montgomery County) – $22,049.73

TCN Behavioral Health (Greene County) – $70,324.22

The funding comes from the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act (FVPSA) American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) supplemental funding federal grant program. In total, 42 grants were awarded to 40 local agencies in 35 counties.

The release said funding will support the establishment, maintenance, and expansion of programs and projects to:

Prevent incidents of family violence, domestic violence, and dating violence

Provide immediate shelter, supportive services, and access to community-based programs for victims of family violence, domestic violence, or dating violence, and their dependents

Provide specialized services for children exposed to family violence, domestic violence, or dating violence, underserved populations, and victims who are members of racial and ethnic minority populations

“We are happy to provide this funding to help advocates of all professional disciplines work together to respond to family violence and provide coordinated services that improve the public understanding of family violence and enhance all services for victims and their children,” said Governor DeWine.

For a complete list of agencies receiving grants and the amounts, click here.