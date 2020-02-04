3 dead after shooting at Lima bar

LIMA, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people were killed after a shooting at a bar in Lima, Ohio early Tuesday morning, according to the Lima Police Department.

Officers were called to the Levels Lounge in downtown Lima just after 2 am Tuesday. When crews arrived, they located two victims inside the bar and a third victim was found on a sidewalk between two businesses. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police spent the morning analyzing the scene looking for bullet casings and any other clues that will help the investigation. It is unclear what prompted the shooting or how the three are connected.