HILLSBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — An explosion that led to a massive fire broke out at an auto repair shop in Hillsboro on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Our partners at WLWT shared that the fire broke out at Jimbo’s Auto Repair around 4 p.m.

Paint Creek Joint EMS & Fire District Chief David Manning confirmed there was an explosion in the building, located at 502 S. High Street, but have not shared what caused the incident.

Three people reportedly died as a result of the fire. Another person was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.

WLWT reported that no damage was reported to nearby structures though a witness on scene shared that the explosion shook the ground from several blocks away.

The events leading up to the fire remain under investigation.