3 children under age 10 shot in Cincinnati, police investigating

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Three children and one adult were shot in Cincinnati on Sunday.

According to a release from Cincinnati Police, officers were called to the 3200 block of McHenry Avenue at around 6:22 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a 6-year-old, 7-year-old, 8-year-old and 18-year-old, all males, shot.

The 8-year-old and the 6-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries. The 18-year-old and 7-year-old have non-life-threatening injuries. The names of the victims have not been released.

Police said homicide detectives charged a 19-year-old with four counts of felonious assault. The investigation of the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (513) 352-3542.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS