3 children dead after fire in northern Ohio

JEROMESVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Officials say three children died after an early morning fire in Ashland County, Ohio.

According to a spokesperson with the Ashland County EMA, at about 12:44am, Monday, firefighters were called to a home in the 200 block of Township Road 1550, in Jeromesville, on the report of a fire.

Firefighters say a 2-year-old, a 4-year-old and a 12-year-old died in the fire.

No information was released on any other injuries.

Investigators with the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office are working to determine a cause of the fire.

The Red Cross has been called to the scene to assist.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.