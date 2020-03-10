3 cases of coronavirus exposure being investigated at Shawnee State University

Live Now
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — Shawnee State University announced Monday evening that three possible cases of COVID-19 coronavirus are being investigated at the school.

In a statement, Shawnee State said the three people being investigated are under quarantine.

“We are working under the guidance of the Portsmouth City Health Department and anticipate results in 24 to 48 hours,” the statement read.

The university said there will be no interruption to campus operations due to the testing.

The statement did not identify the people being investigated as staff, faculty, or students.

Concern over the spread of COVID-19 has risen as cases have been identified across the country and a large number of countries around the world.

Coronavirus is a respiratory infection with symptoms very similar to a cold or flu — fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, or runny nose. 

