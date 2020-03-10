PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — Shawnee State University announced Monday evening that three possible cases of COVID-19 coronavirus are being investigated at the school.
In a statement, Shawnee State said the three people being investigated are under quarantine.
“We are working under the guidance of the Portsmouth City Health Department and anticipate results in 24 to 48 hours,” the statement read.
The university said there will be no interruption to campus operations due to the testing.
The statement did not identify the people being investigated as staff, faculty, or students.
Concern over the spread of COVID-19 has risen as cases have been identified across the country and a large number of countries around the world.
Coronavirus is a respiratory infection with symptoms very similar to a cold or flu — fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, or runny nose.
- On Monday, March 9, three cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Cuyahoga County in Ohio.
- Shawnee State is monitoring the guidelines and recommendations from local, state and federal health officials to protect the safety and well-being of our campus community.
- Shawnee State is following the CDC travel alerts and has restricted university-sponsored international travel through the end of the Spring 2020 semester. Currently, this includes China, South Korea, Iran, and Italy.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ to tape, sans audiences
- Ohio Secretary of State moves some polling locations due to coronavirus concerns
- 3 cases of coronavirus exposure being investigated at Shawnee State University
- COVID-19: UD announces new travel guidelines, cancellations
- New bill encourages Americans to donate food to help more needy people