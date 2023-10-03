While no one walked away with the $1 billion Powerball jackpot, not everyone left empty-handed: Three tickets worth $50,000 each were sold at gas stations in Ohio.

No one nationwide matched the entire set of Powerball numbers drawn Monday night: 12-26-27-43-47, with Powerball 5. However, these three Ohio tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $1.2 billion for Wednesday night’s drawing.

The jackpot for the Wednesday night’s drawing will be among the largest lottery prizes of all time, behind earlier prizes in the Powerball and Mega Millions games.

The prize has grown so massive because there have been 33 consecutive drawings since someone matched all five white balls and the Powerball to win the jackpot, which last happened July 19.

That losing streak reflects the stunningly long odds of winning the jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.

The new $1.2 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who chooses to receive the winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 30 years. Winners nearly always pick the cash option, which for Wednesday night’s drawing would be an estimated $551.7 million. The payouts can vary depending on the state as well.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. Players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the Powerball jackpot and a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning any Powerball prize.

Meanwhile, the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot hit this summer remains unclaimed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.