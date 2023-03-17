Police patrol car with sirens off during a traffic control. Blue and red flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock in the city.

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 900 grams of suspected fentanyl stashed within four houses were seized by Ohio law enforcement agents on Wednesday.

As part of a months-long drug trafficking investigation, the Marion-Metrich Drug Task Force and other local agencies executed search warrants at four residences — three in Marion and one in Mount Gilead — that resulted in a 24-year-old’s arrest and the seizure of 941 grams of fentanyl, three firearms and a drug press, the multi-agency task force said in a news release.

Fentanyl, firearms and a drug press were seized during a drug bust in Marion (Courtesy Photo/Marion-Metrich Drug Task Force)

Agents arrested Christopher Payne Jr., of Marion, and charged him with two first-degree felony counts of fentanyl trafficking, the task force said.

“This investigation removed a major supplier from the community and we know that we are all safer because of it,” Marion Police Chief Jay McDonald said in a statement.

Search warrants were executed at three Marion residences, located on the 800 block of Adams Street, the 800 block of Central Drive and the 600 block of Pearl Street. A house on the 5200 block of Township Road 59 near Mount Gilead was also searched, the task force said.

Payne is in custody at the Multi-County Correction Center, and additional charges may be pursued against him at a later date.