COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man found guilty of killing one person and injuring another in a 2020 drive-by shooting will face at least 27 years in prison.

A jury in Franklin County Common Pleas Court found Q’Juantez Poole, 23, guilty in February of murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence — all with firearms specifications — connected to the shooting, according to a news release from Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack.

In the early hours of Oct. 7, 2020, Poole and his brother shot at Dontey Wiley and a woman who were in a car near Arborwood Court, a north Columbus apartment building.

Wiley, 26, was shot several times and later died from his injuries at Riverside Methodist Hospital. The woman survived.

Columbus police arrested Poole that same day, and he has been in custody since. Poole faces a life sentence and will not be eligible for parole before October 2047 — 27 years after the shooting, according to the prosecutor.