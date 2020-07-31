23 Ohio death row inmates test positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s prisons agency says more than 20 death row inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak flaring up in just the past week.

JoEllen Smith is a spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. She confirmed the first case on July 24, but by Friday told The Associated Press that the number had reached 23.

Smith says 13 of those were tested based on symptoms and 10 were tested as part of contact tracing and were asymptomatic when tested. Smith says medical staff are monitoring the inmates, who are being quarantined and isolated under DRC coronavirus policy.

