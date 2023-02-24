ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — A 21-year-old man police said shot and killed another man in October at an Elyria apartment complex has been indicted on murder charges.

A Lorain County grand jury indicted Henry C. Spooner, 21, of Elyria, on counts of three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and single counts of having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, according to a Friday news release from Elyria police.

Police who responded just before 8 p.m. to a report of shots fired at Midview Crossings Apartments, 1864 Middle Ave., found the victim, identified as 24-year-old Jordan Flanigan, dead at the scene.

At the same time, Spooner arrived at University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center with gunshot wounds. Officers at the time said they believed the shootings to be related, according to a previous release.

Elyria detectives launched an investigation and presented their findings to a grand jury in January. Spooner was arrested by Westlake police on Wednesday, Feb. 22, according to the release. He is being held in the Lorain County Jail on a $100,000 bond, court records show.

Future court dates have not been set.