DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More than 800 vanity plates were denied by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) from Dec. 2022 to Dec. 2023.

Employees at the Ohio BMV experience a lot during the day. Sometimes, things the employees come across are questionable, such as vanity plates.

In a list provided by the Ohio BMV, some of the denied plates in 2023 include “KIABOYZ,” “H8YALL” and more. A majority of the plates are graphic.

BMV spokesperson Lindsey Bohrer previously told our affiliate WCMH that a lot of plates that have become denied by the state are for either alluding to inappropriate bodily functions or vulgarities. Any plates that seem to contain any obscenity, profanity, sexual language or having the possibility of provoking lawlessness or violence will get the plate denied.

A few of the less objectionable rejected plates:

For a full list of plates denied across the state over the past year, click here. Viewer discretion is advised.

If you are looking to have a personalized plate, the Ohio BMV offers a database to check the availability of your choice. You will be able to see if your plate is available for purchase, or if someone else already has the plate.