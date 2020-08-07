2020 Ohio Renaissance Festival canceled

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Renaissance Festival organizers announced Friday that the 2020 season is canceled due to virus concerns.

“ORF has always prided itself in offering first-rate, high-quality entertainment for everyone. Many of our performers have made the decision to bow out for this season and we respect them for putting their health and family first. It’s going to be a long year, one that we will not soon forget. This was a tough choice to make, but in the end, we are doing what we feel is right for the festival and our guests,” management said in a statement.

Ticket holders will have the option to rollover their single day tickets, season passes, and ORFans memberships to the 2021 season or request a refund. Details on this process will be announced at a later time.