NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 2-year-old from Ohio died after drowning in North Myrtle Beach Tuesday night, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Barron Mitchell Jr., 2, of Cincinnati, Ohio, died Tuesday at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.

The incident happened at about 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of 54th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Bellamy said. The child died at 11:15 p.m. at the hospital.

North Myrtle Beach police are investigating the incident. News13 has reached out for more information.

An autopsy is scheduled for this week.

No other details were immediately available.

