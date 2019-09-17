2 Wagner family members appear in court

(CNN) – Two members of the Wagner family charged with killing eight people in Pike County were in court Tuesday.

Billy Wagner and his son, Jake, both appeared for procedural hearings.

Wagner’s wife Angela and their other son, George, are charged with murdering seven members of the Rhoden family and Hannah Gilley in 2016.

All eight victims were shot execution style, and they were found in four different locations.

Police believe the crime centered around a custody battle between Jake Wagner and Hanna Rhoden, who was among the victims.

Three young Rhoden children were found unharmed: a 6-month-old, a 3-year-old, and a 4-day-old infant who was found next to Hanna, her slain mother.

All four Wagners have pleaded not guilty to more than 20 felony charges each.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.