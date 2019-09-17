Breaking News
Driver hospitalized after crashing into Clearcreek Township home

2 Wagner family members appear in court

Ohio

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Two members of the Wagner family charged with killing eight people in Pike County were in court Tuesday.

Billy Wagner and his son, Jake, both appeared for procedural hearings.

Wagner’s wife Angela and their other son, George, are charged with murdering seven members of the Rhoden family and Hannah Gilley in 2016.

All eight victims were shot execution style, and they were found in four different locations.

Police believe the crime centered around a custody battle between Jake Wagner and Hanna Rhoden, who was among the victims.

Three young Rhoden children were found unharmed: a 6-month-old, a 3-year-old, and a 4-day-old infant who was found next to Hanna, her slain mother.

All four Wagners have pleaded not guilty to more than 20 felony charges each.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS