2 suits target Ohio voting procedures ahead of 2020 election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Voting-rights groups and Democrats have filed separate lawsuits in Ohio aimed at making voting easier this November amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The American Civil Liberties Union and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law sued Friday on behalf of voting rights groups and an individual, arguing that Ohio has an unconstitutional signature-matching requirement for ballots applications and ballots.
They contend it’s a flawed process that disenfranchises many eligible voters.
Another lawsuit by the Ohio Democratic Party seeks to compel the Republican secretary of state to accept absentee ballot applications electronically. An Ohio Republican Party spokesman says the groups behind the lawsuits are showing an “indifference to election security.”
