2 suits target Ohio voting procedures ahead of 2020 election

A bowl of stickers for those taking advantage of early voting, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Steubenville, Ohio. Elections officials in the four states, Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio, holding presidential primaries next week say they have no plans to postpone voting amid widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, they are taking extraordinary steps to ensure that voters can cast ballots and polling places are clean. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Voting-rights groups and Democrats have filed separate lawsuits in Ohio aimed at making voting easier this November amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law sued Friday on behalf of voting rights groups and an individual, arguing that Ohio has an unconstitutional signature-matching requirement for ballots applications and ballots.

They contend it’s a flawed process that disenfranchises many eligible voters.

Another lawsuit by the Ohio Democratic Party seeks to compel the Republican secretary of state to accept absentee ballot applications electronically. An Ohio Republican Party spokesman says the groups behind the lawsuits are showing an “indifference to election security.”