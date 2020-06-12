2 Pennsylvania men face charges in Cleveland protests

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two men from Erie, Pennsylvania, have been indicted on federal charges related to protests in Cleveland over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. They now face charges including conspiracy to riot.

The U.S. Justice Department says they were detained May 30 in Cleveland. Prosecutors say the men were carrying a backpack filled with fire-starting materials, a hammer and spray paint.

Roughly 100 people were arrested that day in Cleveland during protests that left dozens of downtown storefronts in ruins.

An attorney for one of the defendants says the government hasn’t produced evidence he participated in rioting. Court records don’t indicate whether the second man has a lawyer.