OHIO (WJW) – The top 17 amusement parks in the U.S. have been highlighted for 2023 and Ohio made the list… Twice!

With amusement park season around the corner, U.S. News & World Report’s travel experts gathered the top amusement parks in the U.S. for 2023. And not many in Ohio would be surprised that Cedar Point made the top of the list!

Cedar Point is known for its18 world-class roller coasters, including the Steel Vengeance, Valravn and Millennium Force. Cedar Point also hosts many events and has a separate water park.

Kings Island also made the list, with rides for all, including both kids and thrill-seekers.

Kings Island is located about 25 miles north of Cincinnati. It features rides for kids and more than a dozen roller coasters and rides including the Beast, which opened to the public in 1979 and still holds the record for the longest wooden roller coaster in the world, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Other parks included on U.S. News & World Report’s top 17 list:

Knott’s Berry Farm: Buena Park, California

Kennywood: West Mifflin, Pennsylvania

Fun Spot America: Orlando, Florida

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari: Santa Claus, Indiana

Six Flags Magic Mountain: Valencia, California

Walt Disney World Resort: Orlando, Florida

SeaWorld San Diego: San Diego, California

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: Tampa, Florida

Silver Dollar City: Branson, Missouri

Disneyland Park: Anaheim, California

Universal Orlando Resort: Orlando, Florida

Knoebels Amusement Resort: Elysburg, Pennsylvania

Hersheypark: Hershey, Pennsylvania

Dollywood: Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Universal Studios Hollywood: Universal City, California

Both Cedar Point and Kings Island are open from May through October.