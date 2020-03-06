2 now under investigation for coronavirus in Ohio after third individual tests negative

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) says two people are now under investigation for possible exposure to COVID-19 Coronavirus, down one from the three reported earlier this week.

ODH says there are still no confirmed cases in the state and eight people have tested negative. 255 are now under public health supervision, up from 212.

Coronavirus risk to the general American public remains low, but the CDC encourages all citizens to prepare for the possibility of an outbreak in their communities.

Click here for resources that can help you ready your household.